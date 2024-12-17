Report: Samsung considering Apple Pencil technology for Galaxy Z Fold7's S-Pen

Samsung introduced two Galaxy Z Fold devices this year: the Galaxy Z Fold6, which was sold globally, and the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition, which was exclusive to South Korea. The company also debuted the Samsung W25 foldable in China. The main difference between the standard Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition was that the latter was slimmer by 1.5mm than the standard model. The downside was that the Special Edition didn't have S-Pen support, since it lacked a digitizer.

A digitizer is a key component that allows input from S-Pen to get registered on Galaxy Z Fold devices. A fresh report suggests that Samsung Electronics is going ahead with the plans to introduce slimmer Galaxy Z Fold devices without the digitizer while retaining S-Pen functionality. The new technology, which enables S-Pen input without digitizer could debut in the Galaxy Z Fold7 next year. Reportedly, Samsung is considering introducing Apple Pencil's Active Electrostatic Technology (AES).

Multiple industry insiders said, "Samsung is seriously considering not installing a digitizer in its foldable phone to be released next year. A decision will be made early next year on whether or not to install it, along with a new pen input method that will replace the existing technology."

Samsung currently uses a digitizer, which enables Electromagnetic Resonance (EMR) technology, present in Galaxy foldables since the Galaxy Z Fold3. However, removing this component will allow Samsung to significantly reduce the thickness of the foldable. Opting for AES technology as the Apple Pencil is purportedly the answer for Samsung's slim design profile. Unlike EMR, AES technology generates electricity within the pen itself rather than the display panel. But this makes the pen a bit thicker and requires it to be charged.

Additionally, Samsung is also expected to replace its existing backplate material with titanium for the Galaxy Z Fold7.

Source: ETNews