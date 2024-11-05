The Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition is a bit more ‘special' in China

Not content with one variant, Samsung introduced a slim variant of the Galaxy Z Fold6, dubbed Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition, in South Korea a few weeks ago. The phone packs a few upgrades over the global Galaxy Z Fold6 such as a 200MP primary camera, a slim design, the largest screen in any Galaxy Z Fold series phone, minimal display crease, and more. However, the phone doesn't come with S-Pen support, which might have contributed to its slim profile.

Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition was initially set to launch only in South Korea and China. In China, the phone was set to arrive under the name Samsung W25. According to a countdown timer on Samsung's Chinese website, the Samsung W25 will debut on November 6. There is another phone, the Samsung W25 Flip, which is based on Galaxy Z Flip6.

While going through the official specs of the Samsung W25, it appears that the phone is a bit more special in China. The Samsung W25 comes with extra enhancements such as the "Heart of the World" logo on the darkened ceramic back panel, which makes the phone 19 grams heavier than the Special Edition. It measures 10.6mm when folded and 4.9mm when the phone is open, making the phone similar to the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition.

Although the device retains the same 6.5-inch cover display, the gold and ceramic add to the weight of the phone and is 19 grams heavier than the Special Edition in Korea. On top of this, the phone also gets 4GB more RAM than the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition, i.e., 16GB. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with the choice of 512GB and 1TB of internal storage. The rest of the specs are similar to the Special Edition in Korea.

On the other hand, China also gets a special Samsung W25 Flip phone, which retains the black and gold aesthetics of the W25, and is based on Galaxy Z Flip6's core internals and storage. Galaxy fans in Korea are liking the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition so much so that after selling out in the first week of its debut, the second batch of the phone, which went live yesterday, has also sold out.