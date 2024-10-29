Listen up! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition comes with an in-box charger

Ever since the launch of the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung stopped including chargers as in-box content. This move came right after Apple, which was the first major brand to remove chargers from their phone packages. Now, no matter how much you pay for a Samsung phone, you only get the device, a few booklets, a USB-C cable, and a SIM ejector pin. However, folks in Korea are still receiving a perk that others have been deprived of.

On the official Samsung Korea website, it has been spotted that the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition comes with a charger in the box. Specifically, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition in Korea comes with a 25W fast charger, USB-C cable, and all the other usual stuff.

So, does that mean, Samsung had a change of heart? Unfortunately, the answer is no. It is unlikely that future Samsung phones will include a charger. The biggest reason for Samsung to not include chargers inside the box in its future smartphones is because of the EU's Common Charger Directive, which recommends that phones should ideally be shipped without chargers to help reduce e-waste.

These guidelines give companies both an environmental incentive and a financial one: it allows them to sell one extra accessory they once offered for free. Additionally, not including a charger in the box means a smaller phone box, which would save the company millions in shipping costs by cramming more units into one shipment.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition in South Korea and China, where it's known as the Samsung W25. The Galaxy Z Fold6 comes with a 200MP primary camera, a slimmer form factor than the global Galaxy Z Fold6, minimal display crease, and a bigger cover display. However, the phone doesn't support S-Pen, which is quite surprising for a Z Fold phone.

Following the release of its second foldable this year, Samsung is rumored to be working on not one, but two foldables for next year. One is expected to be the standard foldable that we usually get globally, and the other one could either be the Special Edition or the triple-screen foldable that Samsung is rumored to be working on.