Samsung 9100 PRO Gen5 SSD is now available for purchase

At the end of February 2025, Samsung announced its long-expected flagship PCIe Gen5 SSD, the 9100 PRO. While it is not the first Gen5-compatible drive (that title belongs to the 990 EVO and the 990 EVO Plus), the 9100 PRO SSD is the first to offer full Gen5 speeds—up to 14,800GB/s read and 13,400GB/s write (sequential). If you have been waiting for this drive, good news: it is now available for purchase.

The Samsung 9100 PRO SSD is available in two variants: one with a built-in heatsink and one without it for those whose motherboards have integrated heat spreaders for solid-state drives. The standard heatsink-less version with 1TB of space starts at $199, while the heatsink-equipped variant costs $20 more.

In addition to higher speeds and the latest interface, the Samsung 9100 PRO SSD boasts improved energy efficiency thanks to a new 5nm controller. Samsung says the drive is 49% more energy efficient than the outgoing model, the 990 PRO.

You can get the regular version of the Samsung 9100 PRO SSD using the following links:

The Samsung 9100 PRO SSD is also Samsung's first NVMe SSD with an 8TB configuration. However, as of right now, it is not available for purchase. Samsung says the 8TB 9100 PRO SSD will go on sale in the second half of 2025. Each variant comes with a five-year warranty and TBW ratings from 600 in the 1TB model to 4,800 in the most expensive 8TB config. The price of the latter is currently unknown.

