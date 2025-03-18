Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Grab the 8TB Corsair MP600 PRO LPX SSD at its lowest price ever

Neowin · with 0 comments

Corsair MP600 SSD

Looking for a robust, large-storage SSD with a heatsink? Look no further because the 8TB Corsair MP600 PRO LPX NVMe SSD is available for $639.99—a 35% discount over its original list price of $989.99.

The 8TB Corsair MP600 PRO LPX NVMe SSD with heatsink can be an excellent game drive not only for the PS5 but for PCs as well since it is Gen4/Gen3 compatible. It offers up to 7,000MB/sec sequential read and up to 6,100MB/sec sequential write speeds.

The SSD is based on TLC NAND flash, ensuring a balance of performance and endurance to keep it running optimally for years. It is a compact, PS5-compatible SSD featuring a low-profile heat spreader made up of aluminum for proper heat dispersion and throttle management.

Corsair MP600 SSD

Here are the other specifications of the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX NVMe SSD with heatsink:

  • NAND Memory: 112-layer TLC (3D) NAND by Kioxia
  • Controller: Phison PS5018-E18
  • DRAM Cache: DDR4, 2048 MB (2x 1024 MB)
  • Random Read Speed: Up to 950,000 IOPS
  • Random Write Speed: Up to 1200,000 IOPS
  • Endurance: Up to 6000 TBW (Tera Bytes Written)
  • MTBF: 1.6 Million Hours
  • Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C

You can buy the 8TB Corsair MP600 PRO LPX M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 SSD from the below purchase link. For more SSD deals, you can head over here.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
