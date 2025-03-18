Grab the 8TB Corsair MP600 PRO LPX SSD at its lowest price ever

Looking for a robust, large-storage SSD with a heatsink? Look no further because the 8TB Corsair MP600 PRO LPX NVMe SSD is available for $639.99—a 35% discount over its original list price of $989.99.

The 8TB Corsair MP600 PRO LPX NVMe SSD with heatsink can be an excellent game drive not only for the PS5 but for PCs as well since it is Gen4/Gen3 compatible. It offers up to 7,000MB/sec sequential read and up to 6,100MB/sec sequential write speeds.

The SSD is based on TLC NAND flash, ensuring a balance of performance and endurance to keep it running optimally for years. It is a compact, PS5-compatible SSD featuring a low-profile heat spreader made up of aluminum for proper heat dispersion and throttle management.

Here are the other specifications of the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX NVMe SSD with heatsink:

NAND Memory : 112-layer TLC (3D) NAND by Kioxia

: 112-layer TLC (3D) NAND by Kioxia Controller : Phison PS5018-E18

: Phison PS5018-E18 DRAM Cache : DDR4, 2048 MB (2x 1024 MB)

: DDR4, 2048 MB (2x 1024 MB) Random Read Speed : Up to 950,000 IOPS

: Up to 950,000 IOPS Random Write Speed : Up to 1200,000 IOPS

: Up to 1200,000 IOPS Endurance : Up to 6000 TBW (Tera Bytes Written)

: Up to 6000 TBW (Tera Bytes Written) MTBF : 1.6 Million Hours

: 1.6 Million Hours Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C

You can buy the 8TB Corsair MP600 PRO LPX M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 SSD from the below purchase link. For more SSD deals, you can head over here.

