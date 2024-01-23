When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Samsung's new affordable 990 EVO SSD supports both PCIe Gen 4 and Gen 5

Neowin · with 0 comments

The Samsung 990 EVO SSD drive

Samsung has officially announced a new PCIe SSD dubbed 990 EVO. The new model offers improved performance, better power efficiency, and, surprisingly, support for both PCIe Gen4 and Gen5 for more flexibility.

The 990 EVO is a long-anticipated successor to the old 970 EVO Plus model. It offers performance uplifts of up to 43%, with sequential read speeds reaching 5,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,200MB/s. Random read and write speeds reach up to 700K and 800K IOPS, respectively.

These specs may not look impressive compared to the flagship 990 PRO lineup, but keep in mind that the 990 EVO is more affordable, and it supersedes the 970 EVO Plus, a PCIe 3.0 drive. The SSD is now available in two configurations: 1TB and 2TB. The 1TB variant costs $124.99, and the 2TB configuration has a $209.99 MSRP tag. With that said, you can often find the 990 PRO with huge discounts. For example, right now, Amazon sells the 1TB variant for $117.99 ($51 off) and the 2TB variant for $179.99 ($110 off).

The Samsung 990 EVO SSD drive

The most interesting thing about the Samsung 990 EVO is its dual PCIe interface that works with PCIe Gen4 x4 and Gen5 x2 motherboards. That ensures solid performance and compatibility with modern PCs while being future-proof for PCIe Gen5 applications.

Finally, those upgrading from the 970 EVO generation can expect a notable uplift in efficiency. According to Samsung, the new 990 EVO is 70% more power efficient than its predecessor, ensuring better battery life and support for Modern Standby in Windows computers.

Samsung 990 EVO Samsung 970 EVO Plus
Interface PCIe Gen4 x4 or PCI Gen5 x2 PCIe Gen3 x4
Form Factor M2 2280 M2 2280
Memory Samsung V-NAND 3-TLC Samsung V-NAND 3-MLC
Controller Samsung In-house Controller Samsung In-house Controller
Capacity 1TB and 2TB 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB
Seq Speed Up to 5,000MB/s read
Up to 4,200MB/s write		 Up to 3,500MB/s read
Up to 3,300MB/s write
Rand Speed Up to 680K (1TB) and 800K (2TB) IOPS read
Up to 700K (1TB) and 800K (2TB) IOPS write		 Up to 620K IOPS read
Up to 560K IOPS write
TBW Up to 600TB (1TB)
Up to 1200TB (2TB)		 Up to 600TB (1TB)
Up to 1200TB (2TB)
Warranty 5 years 5 years

The Samsung 990 EVO is now available worldwide.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
Palworld
Previous Article

Palworld is the second most concurrently played game on Steam ever with 1.86 million players

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment