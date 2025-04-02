When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Samsung announces its entry-level tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

In an official newsroom post, Samsung has finally taken the wraps off its entry-level Android tablets—the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. While the tablets are successors to the Galaxy Tab S9 series, they don't introduce any drastic design changes.

Both tablets feature LCD displays with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is available in 13.1 inches, which is slightly bigger than the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (12.4 inches). On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE features the same 10.9-inch display as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

Not everything is an upgrade this year. While last year's Tab S9 FE tablets featured a dual-camera system on the back, Samsung has opted for a single rear camera this year. It's just that the camera has been upgraded from 8MP to 13MP on both the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+.

Here are the complete specifications of both tablets:

Specification

Galaxy Tab S10 FE (10.9-inch)

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ (13.1-inch)

Display

10.9-inch LCD (Up to 90Hz)

13.1-inch LCD (Up to 90Hz)

Dimensions & Weight

254.3 x 165.8 x 6.0 mm, 497 g (Wi-Fi), 500 g (5G)

300.6 x 194.7 x 6.0 mm, 664 g (Wi-Fi), 668 g (5G)

Camera

13 MP Rear Camera, 12 MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera

13 MP Rear Camera, 12 MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera

Processor (AP)

Exynos 1580

Exynos 1580

Memory & Storage

8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, MicroSD up to 2TB

12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, MicroSD up to 2TB

Battery / Charging

8,000 mAh / 45W

10,090 mAh / 45W

OS

Android 15

Android 15

Network & Connectivity

5G (Sub-6)*, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® 5.3

5G (Sub-6)*, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® 5.3

Sound

Dual Speaker

Dual Speaker

S Pen

S Pen (BLE not supported) in-box

S Pen (BLE not supported) in-box

Security

Fingerprint (Power Key)

Fingerprint (Power Key)

SIM

Dual SIM (1 Physical + 1 eSIM)

Dual SIM (1 Physical + 1 eSIM)

Water Resistance

IP68

IP68

Accessories

Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Anti-reflecting Screen Protector

Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Anti-reflecting Screen Protector

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series with AI features such as Circle to Search, Solve Math, Object Eraser, Best Face, and Auto Trim. It comes pre-loaded with apps, including LumaFusion, Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint, Noteshelf, Sketchbook, and Picsart.

Both Android tablets will be available starting April 3 in Korea and April 10 in the US in three colors: Gray, Silver and Blue. Pre-reserving any of the tablets at Samsung.com will give you a $50 credit.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE starts at $499.99 for the 128GB model, whereas the 5G model starts at $599.99. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ costs $649.99 for the base model.

