Samsung announces its entry-level tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+

In an official newsroom post, Samsung has finally taken the wraps off its entry-level Android tablets—the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. While the tablets are successors to the Galaxy Tab S9 series, they don't introduce any drastic design changes.

Both tablets feature LCD displays with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is available in 13.1 inches, which is slightly bigger than the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (12.4 inches). On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE features the same 10.9-inch display as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

Not everything is an upgrade this year. While last year's Tab S9 FE tablets featured a dual-camera system on the back, Samsung has opted for a single rear camera this year. It's just that the camera has been upgraded from 8MP to 13MP on both the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+.

Here are the complete specifications of both tablets:

Specification Galaxy Tab S10 FE (10.9-inch) Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ (13.1-inch) Display 10.9-inch LCD (Up to 90Hz) 13.1-inch LCD (Up to 90Hz) Dimensions & Weight 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.0 mm, 497 g (Wi-Fi), 500 g (5G) 300.6 x 194.7 x 6.0 mm, 664 g (Wi-Fi), 668 g (5G) Camera 13 MP Rear Camera, 12 MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera 13 MP Rear Camera, 12 MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera Processor (AP) Exynos 1580 Exynos 1580 Memory & Storage 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, MicroSD up to 2TB 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, MicroSD up to 2TB Battery / Charging 8,000 mAh / 45W 10,090 mAh / 45W OS Android 15 Android 15 Network & Connectivity 5G (Sub-6)*, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® 5.3 5G (Sub-6)*, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth® 5.3 Sound Dual Speaker Dual Speaker S Pen S Pen (BLE not supported) in-box S Pen (BLE not supported) in-box Security Fingerprint (Power Key) Fingerprint (Power Key) SIM Dual SIM (1 Physical + 1 eSIM) Dual SIM (1 Physical + 1 eSIM) Water Resistance IP68 IP68 Accessories Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Anti-reflecting Screen Protector Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Anti-reflecting Screen Protector

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series with AI features such as Circle to Search, Solve Math, Object Eraser, Best Face, and Auto Trim. It comes pre-loaded with apps, including LumaFusion, Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint, Noteshelf, Sketchbook, and Picsart.

Both Android tablets will be available starting April 3 in Korea and April 10 in the US in three colors: Gray, Silver and Blue. Pre-reserving any of the tablets at Samsung.com will give you a $50 credit.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE starts at $499.99 for the 128GB model, whereas the 5G model starts at $599.99. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ costs $649.99 for the base model.