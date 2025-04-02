South of Midnight, Hunt Showdown, Diablo 3, and much more hit Game Pass

Microsoft today revealed the next wave of games hitting its Xbox Game Pass subscription services. The first half of April carries some heavy hitters, including the Xbox Game Studios-developed South of Midnight, Blizzard's Diablo III complete edition, Crytek's Hunt Showdown, and much more.

Here are the newly announced games and their release dates on the platform:

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 3

All You Need is Help (Console) – April 3

Still Wakes the Deep (Xbox Series X|S) – April 3

Wargroove 2 (Console) – April 3

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition (Console and PC) – April 8

South of Midnight (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 8

Commandos: Origins (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – April 9

Blue Prince (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – April 10

Hunt Showdown 1896 (PC) – April 15

From the bunch, South of Midnight, Commandos: Origins, and Blue Prince are all day-one drops into the subscription service. This means the games will be available to Game Pass subscribers on the same day they can be purchased on console and PC platforms for no extra cost.

Here are the games leaving Game Pass on April 15:

Botany Manor

Coral Island

Harold Halibut

Homestead Arcana

Kona

Orcs Must Die! 3

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Turbo Golf Racing

Don't forget that a bunch of more free-to-play games received Game Pass benefits last week as well. Games such as The Finals, Heroes of the Storm, Call of Duty: Warzone, War Thunder, and more are a part of the program.

Expect the next Game Pass announcement to arrive on April 15, revealing what's incoming in the second half of April.