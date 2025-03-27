Complete specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE+ leak

image by WinFuture

A few days after multiple images of Samsung's affordable Android tablets—the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+—surfaced online, details about their specifications have popped up on the internet.

Now, leaker Mystery Lupin on the social media platform X has shared an image that lists specifications of both upcoming Android tablets. According to the leak, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE+ will be powered by the Exynos 1580 processor. The S10 FE will feature a 10.9-inch display, whereas the S10 FE+ will come with a 13.1-inch display.

Both devices will be equipped with an LCD panel and offer a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is noted to be juiced by an 8,000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is tipped to be equipped with a 10,090 mAh battery.

As per the spec sheet, Samsung will offer tablets with 128GB and 256GB storage configurations along with a microSD card slot, allowing for the expansion of up to 2TB. Both Android tablets will be IP68 dust and water resistant with 45W fast charging support.

Samsung's AI features have been the talk of the town, and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE+ will offer AI features. The tablets will come with an S-Pen of their own. The tablets will feature a 12MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera.

Previously, it was revealed that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE could cost around €579 for the base model and €100 more for the higher RAM+Storage variant. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ was tipped to cost €679 for the 8GB model, with the 12GB model costing €100 more.