Samsung may bring back variable aperture camera on the Galaxy S26 Ultra

Talk about innovation—smartphone companies are either introducing slimmer versions of their phones or fitting bigger cameras. While this topic could involve a lengthy discussion, it appears that Samsung went back to its playbook and extracted a feature from the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

According to reliable tipster IceUniverse on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, next year's premium flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a variable aperture main camera. If this turns out to be true, Samsung will have a major feature to highlight in its marketing materials next year.

Variable aperture isn't a new technology and it has already been used by Samsung on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ back in 2018. Variable aperture allows the camera lens to be more versatile as it will be able to handle bright and low light situations equally well.

image via Weibo

This would also help the Galaxy S26 Ultra produce better images, as the variable aperture can adjust to let in optimal amount of light for best quality shots. As mentioned previously, Samsung did use this technology for a couple of years but ditched it in favor of more capable camera lenses.

Notably, the Galaxy S9 and S9+'s main camera could switch between f/1.5 for low light conditions and f/2.4 for bright lighting conditions. The Galaxy S10 series also feature this technology but it was removed from later models.

Since Samsung has started using a 200MP main camera with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the use of variable aperture will only elevate the picture quality. Plus, the AI skills and other imagery technology will bring out the best in the Galaxy S26 Ultra—if tuned well. For now, these are just rumors and we would suggest you to take this with a hint of salt.