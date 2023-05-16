Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 will launch on July 26

Samsung is rumored to launch its next-gen foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Z Fold5, earlier than expected. Reports (via Chosun) suggest that the devices will be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, 2023. This shift in strategy is attributed to sluggish semiconductor chip sales, which have affected Samsung's profits. By launching the new foldable phones ahead of schedule, Samsung aims to bolster its Q3 2023 revenue.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to feature a distinct teardrop hinge design, enabling the screen to fold more evenly with fewer wrinkles. While reports differ on the exact phone dimensions, the inner screen is expected to measure 7.6 inches, with the outer screen at 6.2 inches. The device is also rumored to have IP68 water and dust resistance certification.

Camera specifications have generated considerable interest, with conflicting reports suggesting either a 108 MP primary sensor, a 64 MP 2x telephoto lens, and a 12 MP wide-angle lens, or a 50 MP main lens, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10 MP telephoto camera.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature an upgraded hinge mechanism designed to minimize creases in the middle of the screen. This new teardrop hinge will allow both sides of the folding screen to close tightly without leaving a gap. The external display is also likely larger, potentially measuring 3.8 inches, providing more space for additional features and controls.

A Snapdragon chipset will power the device, probably the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and offer storage options ranging from 128GB to 512 GB. The phone's photographic capabilities are expected to include a dual-lens rear camera system with a 12 MP primary camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Source: Chosun (Korean)