Latest Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 renders show off a well optimized design

Samsung's upcoming foldable series is set to be unveiled in the coming months with a sooner-than-usual reveal date. Leaks about the Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5 have already been gushing in and suggest notable changes, including a much-improved and gapless hinge design. The foldable smartphones are now breaking cover with new 3D renders give us the first veritable look at these foldable smartphones.

Computer-designed renders of the Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5 are shared by renowned leaker OnLeaks and reveal design changes over the Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Flip4 smartphones. Here's everything we now know courtesy of the leaker.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold5, the design can be labeled identical to the Galaxy Z Fold4. The upcoming foldable does not deviate from its predecessor in terms of the sizes of the outer and inner displays.

A significant change comes in the form of the phone's thickness which, as per leaker Ice Universe, has been reduced to just 13.4mm when folded, down from 15.8mm at the Galaxy Z Fold4's hinge. This reduction in thickness comes because Samsung is rumored to adopt a "teardrop-shaped" hinge in which part of the flexible display tucks away inside the body when folded.

The newer hinge is also attributed to a reduced gap between the two faces closer to the hinge and may allow the foldable to be more resilient against dust and water damage. Even when unfolded, the Galaxy Fold5 is claimed to be marginally thinner at 6.1mm instead of the predecessor's 6.3mm.

Besides the improved hinge, the Galaxy Z Fold5 gets a minor change to the rear camera, with the flash now placed outside the raised lip. Contrary to previous rumors, the three cameras do not get individual rings around each module.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 brings no change in terms of the sizes of the inner and the outer displays. The cover screen still measures 6.2 inches, while the inner flexible display is still scaled at 7.6 inches. An earlier rumor from leaker Ice Universe suggests the possibility of the slimmer bezels along both displays.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is expected to follow suit and feature a less intrusive "teardrop" hinge. However, a more captivating improvement comes in the form of the new and much larger outer display.

The renders shared by OnLeaks give us a glimpse of the new "folder-shaped" outer display, now claimed to measure 3.4 inches, more than twice as big as the Galaxy Z Flip4's 1.9-inch cover screen. The larger outer display is seemingly an effort to one-up the likes of OPPO and Motorola, which already have phones with bigger external displays or are rumored to launch them soon. Besides a visually larger display, we also anticipate functional improvements, including the ability to view the contents of incoming notifications and typing without opening the clamshell.

The inner screen is suggested to measure 6.7 inches still, but the revamped hinge may once again contribute to a slimmer profile on the Galaxy Z Flip5 when folded. Unlike the Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip5's exact new dimensions have yet to be revealed, but the latter also sheds 0.2mm in thickness when unfolded.

Lastly, the Galaxy Z Flip5 may get a slightly bigger battery compared to the Z Flip4, which received a significant upgrade over the Z Flip3.

Commonalities between Samsung fifth-gen foldables

The remaining specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5 have yet to break out, but we can expect both foldable phones to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip customized for Samsung. Besides a souped-up chip "for Galaxy," the phones may be furnished with a faster LPDDR5X RAM and a speedier UFS 4.0 storage.

Other specifications, such as charging speeds and details and functions of the cameras, are still under wraps, but we can expect them to surface over the coming weeks leading up to the rumored launch event, which is set for late July (per SamMobile) instead of August as usual.

Images via Twitter/OnLeaks