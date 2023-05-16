Microsoft Outlook calendar users can now get Google Calendar invites

If you use Microsoft Outlook and its calendar feature a lot, you are getting a nice upgrade. However, it's not coming from Microsoft but from Google. That company announced some interoperability improvements this week that should allow users with both Outlook Calendar and Google Calendar to use them seamlessly.

According to a Google Workspace blog post, starting now all Outlook Calendar users who access it using the same email address they use to sign in to Google Calendar will get those invites and RSVPs into their Outlook calendar as well.

According to the blog post:

A default meeting reminder will be generated in Microsoft Outlook if the invitation was created in Google Calendar to help make sure guests using Outlook do not miss events.

In addition, any non-Google Calendar recurring events will now be updated with more accuracy inside Google Calendar.

The new updates are available for personal Google accounts, along with Workspace accounts and anyone still using the older G Suite Basic and Business accounts. Admins don't have to turn on anything as the new features will be available for all users automatically.