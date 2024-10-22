So we are getting the Asus ROG Phone 9 way earlier than expected in the US

A while ago, a rumor suggested that Asus could launch the ROG Phone 9 by the end of this year and the gaming beast could arrive in the US sometime early in Q1 2025. However, Asus has put that rumor to rest by announcing that the ROG Phone 9 will launch in November this year.

At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor was unveiled, which will be a staple for most of the flagship phones next year. But before that, phones from Xiaomi, OnePlus, and now Asus too is all set to introduce the Qualcomm chipset on its phones this year itself.

With the Asus ROG Phone 9 launching on November 19, we are getting Asus ROG phones earlier and earlier each year. The Asus ROG Phone 8 arrived on December 8, and now the ROG Phone 9 is all set to be unveiled to the world, one month prior. During the announcement, Asus also teased the set of AI features that will be bundled with the ROG Phone 9. Asus is using the tagline "AI On, Game On" for the ROG Phone 9 series.

In the official post, while Asus hasn't shared the detailed specs of the upcoming device, but given us a glimpse of what to expect from the ROG Phone 9. And by the looks of it, it should be a powerhouse. According to the post,

The ROG Phone 9 series will be powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, featuring the innovative second-generation Qualcomm® Oryon™ CPU and the enhanced Adreno™ GPU, pushing the boundaries of mobile gaming with industry-leading speed, power, and gaming-changing graphics. With its signature gamer-centric design ethos, the ROG Phone 9 series is designed to offer an immersive, lag-free gaming experience, making it a must-have for serious gamers and technology lovers alike.

As mentioned in the first para, it was tipped that the Asus ROG Phone 9 will come with 65W fast charging, similar to the predecessor, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor could be paired with 24GB of RAM. All of this and other specifications about the device will be clear once the phone officially launches on November 19.