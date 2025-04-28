Samsung launches The Premiere 5, a new ultra short throw projector with touch interaction

Months after it was unveiled at CES 2025, Samsung has launched The Premiere 5 projector in South Korea. The big news with The Premiere 5 is its touch interaction feature. Samsung highlights that this can be pretty useful in various scenarios, like in a business meeting, during a class, or just for fun at home. It works by using an infrared camera and an infrared laser. These track your hands and fingers as you touch the surface where the image is being projected.

At its core, The Premiere 5 uses a triple-laser system to deliver a sharp 4K resolution picture. It is an ultra short throw (UST) projector, which means it does not need much space to project a large image. It can throw up to a 100-inch image diagonally from only about 43cm away from the projection surface.

The Premiere 5 includes a feature called Vision Booster, which automatically senses the ambient light in the room and adjusts the picture's contrast, color, and brightness. The idea is to get optimal picture quality automatically without you having to dive into settings.

The projector runs on Samsung's familiar smart TV platform, Tizen OS 9.0, paired with the One UI interface. This gives you access to all the popular streaming apps for music and video. Plus, it integrates with Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem, letting you control other connected smart home devices right from the projector interface.

Samsung has set the price for The Premiere 5 in South Korea at KRW 1.99 million, which is roughly $1,400. Heon Lee, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, offered his thoughts on the new release (translated):

The Premiere 5 is a lifestyle-centric product designed to enable immersive experiences anytime, anywhere, beyond content. With its touch interaction features, it will set a new standard for screen experiences in everyday life, including home entertainment.

The Premiere is Samsung's line of ultra short throw laser projectors, first introduced in 2020. Designed as a high-end alternative to large televisions, it offers a massive picture from a discreet unit positioned close to the wall.