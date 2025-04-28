This small Windows app is a great power toy for switching audio devices

We have already covered plenty of useful apps that supercharge the user experience in Windows 10 and 11. PowerToys is one of the most well-known among enthusiasts, but there is a plethora of other great utilities that either fix or improve what Windows 11 (and Windows 10) offers out of the box. SoundShift is a newly released app for those with several audio devices hooked up to their PCs.

The idea of SoundShift is dead-simple: list all your audio input/output devices and let you assign custom keys for each of them. You can create dedicated shortcuts for separate devices or assign pairs. For example, if you have an external microphone and a set of speakers, different headphones, and other devices.

When pressing one of the assigned shortcuts, you get a small popup notifying you about the default audio device switch, which is a great touch. Plus, you can go to the Devices tab and see all your connected audio devices in one place. Just keep in mind that the app cannot change the default audio device used by Teams during calls.

SoundShift has a Windows 11-friendly user interface with dark mode support, and overall, it looks like something straight from PowerToys with its design and convenience. It is well-made overall (the app is from the maker of Calendar Flyout and Battery Flyout), and you can get it from the Microsoft Store.

Note that the developer wants $2.29 for SoundShift, which might feel a bit much for such a simple app if you ask me. However, if you frequently find yourself switching audio devices, having the ability to do so with dedicated shortcuts may justify the price tag. Besides, the developer provided 10 promo codes for SoundShift, so grab one from the comment section (first-come, first-served basis) to get the app for free.