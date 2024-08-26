Samsung announces Premiere 9 and Premiere 7 ultra-short throw projectors

Today, Samsung officially launched the successors to its Premiere ultra-short throw projector lineup. The updated Premiere lineup includes two models: The Premiere 9 and The Premiere 7. Both models come with 4K resolution, improved audio, and other advanced entertainment features.

Like their predecessors, the new Premiere projectors feature a minimalist design with rounded edges and a premium fabric finish, allowing them to blend easily with home decor.

The Premiere 9 is the flagship product in this lineup, featuring triple laser technology to deliver improved color accuracy and brightness. You'll be able to enjoy content in 4K resolution with up to a 130-inch image size. Additionally, both models support a wider color gamut coverage of 154% and 100% of the DCI-P3 standard, as well as HDR10+ content. In terms of brightness, the Premiere 9 supports up to a maximum of 3,450 ISO lumens, while the Premiere 7 supports up to 2,500 ISO lumens.

Similar to Samsung TVs, the Premiere projectors come with several software features, including AI Upscaling and Vision Booster to improve visuals. As the name suggests, the AI Upscaling feature upscales low-quality content to 4K resolution, while the Vision Booster feature automatically adjusts brightness and contrast in various lighting conditions for optimal picture quality. The Custom Ambient feature will allow you to personalize your wall by projecting various widgets based on your preference.

Samsung has also improved the audio performance in both projectors. The Premiere 9 features 40W 2.2.2 channel up-firing speakers and Object Tracking Sound (OTS), while The Premiere 7 includes 30W 2.2ch speakers and Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite). Both models support Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience.

The new Premiere 9 and Premiere 7 projectors are now available in the United States, Canada, and China for $5,999 and $2,999, respectively. They will be made available in other regions later this year.