Samsung will provide seven years of free Tizen OS upgrades for its AI TVs

If you are looking to upgrade your TV and want a long-lasting option, you may consider getting a Samsung AI TV powered by Tizen OS. The reason is that Samsung announced plans to offer seven years of Tizen OS upgrades for some of its Smart TVs.

Earlier this year, Samsung announced that it would provide seven years of major OS upgrades for its flagship Galaxy smartphones. This policy allows customers to keep their Galaxy devices longer while still enjoying the latest One UI features without compromising on security.

Now, according to a report by a South Korean publication, KED Global, Samsung plans to replicate the same upgrade policies to its Smart AI TVs. This policy of free seven years of Tizen OS upgrades will add more value to Samsung's TV lineup, allowing users to benefit from new features and enhanced security for a longer period.

Specifically, the upgrade policy will initially cover 2024 AI TV models and some models released in 2023. This is big news in the smart TV industry, as OEMs such as Samsung and other brands typically offer two or three years of updates.

With this updated policy of seven free Tizen OS upgrades, Samsung's head of the visual display business division said that they want to widen the gap in the TV market. Moreover, this policy will further cement the company's position as a market leader in the TV industry and set Samsung apart from its Chinese counterparts.

There is no clarity on whether this policy of free seven years of Tizen OS upgrades will expand over to models older than 2023 or not. LG also has a similar update policy in place. Announced earlier this year, LG said that it would update a few of its models released in 2022 for the next five years.