Samsung smart TVs from 2023 pick up One UI update, an interface similar to Galaxy phones

During the SDC 2024 event, Samsung announced that it will bring the software for all its major products under the One UI umbrella. This meant the software updates for smartphones, smart TVs, home appliances, and other devices will be referred to as One UI. This change was expected to happen sometime in 2025. However, it appears that Samsung doesn't want to delay good things.

Reportedly, Samsung smart TVs from 2023 are picking up a new One UI update that brings a lot of new user interface changes, similar to One UI software on Galaxy smartphones, such as app icons, and animations now match the icons on Samsung phones and tablets. The update also brings a new Game Bar interface, new tabs on the home screen, and a new compact Settings overlay.

Here is the complete changelog (via SamMobile):

One UI Discover Endless Possibilities with One UI Immerse yourself in a unique Samsung screen experience with personalized content, optimized gaming, fitness, and seamless connectivity for a wide range of devices. [Notify Update] This upgrade includes changes and improvements as listed below.

The exact changes may differ depending on your device model, country, etc.

Some of the features that change may require you to sign in to a Samsung account.

Please keep your device up to date and regularly check for software updates.

Once you install this version of the OS, you cannot uninstall or revert back to the previous version. [Samsung Tizen OS Updated] Samsung Tizen OS version Ingrade from 7 to & including open-sources and new features.

Upgrading the web engine from version 94 to 108 in Samsung Tizen OS 8.0 [Home Screen] For you tab (personalised recommendations), Live tab and Apps tab have been implemented, allowing easy access to the content and apps you want. [Watch Later] The “Watch Later” feature has been added to the content details screen, enabling users to save preferred content in a Watch Later list and enjoy it conveniently. [Samsung Daily+] A lifestyle service hub that provides useful daily life experiences has been added to the Home screen. [Search] Recently searched content and related content have been implemented as recommendations. [Multi Control] You can control multiple Samsung devices signed in with the same Samsung account using the same keyboard and mouse. [Workout Tracker] By connecting your Galaxy Watch, real-time workout data, including calorie consumption and heart rate, can be monitored. For more details, refer to the guide available on Daily+. [Remote Setting/123/Colour Button] Based on usage history and present circumstances, tailored channel and setting recommendations can be provided [SmartThings] loT cameras can be used through the Smart Things app on mobile devices [Accessibility] The Accessibility Shortcut can rearrange its options according to usage frequency. [Programme guide] The design has been updated to enhance user convenience and “Samsung TV Plus” has been added as a new category. [On-screen keypad] Supported languages have been expanded. The mouse Drag & Drop feature has been enhanced, and when a mobile device is connected, the input pad will be displayed on the mobile screen automatically. [Game Bar] The game bar interface has been changed to the latest design. [Multi View] Zoom in screens on request. When mirroring a mobile device, you can use keyboard and mouse controls. [Daily Board] With Daily Board, you can decorate the screen with beautiful wallpapers and useful widgets – even when the screen is off. [ConnecTime] New features include video calls, messaging, and mobile screen sharing for TV and mobile. [Security undate] Enhanced data protection measures have been implemented (Samsung account sign-in required. [Q-Symphony] Wi-Fi Speaker Surround Setup has been upgraded to Q-Symphony, enabling connection to the Music Frame. [Notice of change in supported apps] Certain apps may not be compatible with Samsung Tizen OS 8.0. Check compatibility with app providers before upgrading your device.

image via SamMobile

Similar to its Galaxy smartphones, in August, Samsung also revealed its plans to offer its Tizen OS-powered smart TVs seven years of OS upgrades. Initially, the upgrade policy was expected to cover smart TVs launched in 2024 and some models released in 2023.

While the new One UI TV update is rolling out for Samsung smart TV owners, the One UI 7-based Android 15 update is still nowhere to be seen, and is expected to be available by the end of this year.