You can now set your favorite song as your Instagram profile music

It appears that Instagram is letting its users highlight their taste in music. In a fresh update, a new feature is being added that lets users add their favorite songs to their Instagram profiles. The music added to the user profile shows up in the Bio area.

Notably, this feature had been in testing for quite a few months and was initially only available to a limited set of users. Now, in an official post on Threads, Instagram announced the availability of this feature to everyone using the social media platform.

The added song will continue to display on the user's profile until the user removes it or changes it. While the feature is reminiscent of Myspace, it differs in such a way that, unlike Myspace, the song added to the Instagram profile won't autoplay.

Adding a song to the profile is quite easy. The user needs to head over to their Instagram profile page and tap on the "Edit Profile" button. There will be a new "Music" option available, tapping on it will open a list of songs.

Using the search bar, users can search for their favorite tracks. Then simply select the song and tap on the tick-mark on the top-right to set the song as your profile music. Every time someone visits your profile will be able to play the song from your Bio. Instagram lets you pick a 30-second portion of a song.

Notably, Instagram is launching this new feature in collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, whose song "Espresso" has been a hit among music listeners. Carpenter's official Instagram handle will include never-heard-before songs.

Meta's other social media platform, Facebook, also tried a similar feature, but it didn't gain much traction after a minimal response. Recently, it was announced that you can now cross-post from Instagram and Facebook to Threads. The cross-posting is limited to images and doesn't support Instagram Reels or Facebook videos.