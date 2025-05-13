SanDisk debuts its first WD_BLACK PCIe Gen5 SSD, the SN8100

Following the recent leak on Amagon German, SanDisk is officially unveiling the SN8100, the first WD_BLACK PCIe Gen5 SSD. It is now available for purchase in three storage configurations and with or without a pre-applied heatsink.

The SN8100 uses four PCIe Gen5 lanes to achieve sequential read speeds of up to 14,900MB/s and write speeds of up to 14,000MB/s. Random read-write speeds are rated at over 2.3M IOPS in higher-spec models. Of course, these speeds are only possible on systems with PCIe Gen5 motherboards and processors, even though the drive is backward-compatible with Gen4 and Gen3 boards.

In addition to record-breaking speeds (at least according to SanDisk), the SN8100 boasts improved efficiency over the company's PCIe Gen4 models (up to 100%) and an average operating power of 7W.

Storage options include 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. The first two are available for purchase now, while the 4TB variant is coming early next month. SanDisk offers the SN8100 with or without a pre-applied heatsink, which bumps the price by $20. As a bonus, you get some RTB lights to match the rest of your system.

Speaking of heat, SanDisk claims that the use of TCL 3D CBA (CMOS directly bonded to array) NAND memory, anodized aluminum, and double TIM (thermal interface material) pads helped the company improve performance and reliability while also lowering the drive's profile for better heat dissipation and lower operating temperatures.

Like other modern SSDs, the WD_BLACK SN8100 comes with a limited five-year warranty and up to 2,400 TBW endurance (in the 4TB variant). You can purchase the WD_BLACK SN8100 using the following links:

