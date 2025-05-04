WD's first PCIe Gen5 SSD shows up on Amazon with impressive specs

Western Digital is getting ready to enter the PCIe Gen 5 SSD market with the upcoming WD_Black SN8100 solid-state drive. As of right now, the WD_Black lineup consists of PCIe Gen4 SSDs, and the SN8100 will be WD's first ultra-fast SSD capable of impressive speeds.

The WD_Black SN8100 was spotted on Amazon in Germany. The listing claims the drive will be released on May 30, 2025, with the price of 199 EUR (~$225) for the 1TB configuration. There will also be 2TB and 4TB configurations, plus the listing promises variants with a heatsink and RGB lights.

As for performance, the most interesting part of PCIe Gen5 SSDs, the SN8100 is about to rival the fastest models on the market. WD says that the higher-spec models deliver sequential read speeds of 14,900 MB/s and sequential write speeds of 14,000 MB/s. Random read/write speeds, a more important spec of modern SSDs, are rated at 2,3M IOPS in 2TB and 4TB models.

Smaller-sized SSDs are typically slower than their higher-spec siblings, but even in the 1TB configuration, the SN8100 will give Samsung's recently launched 9100 PRO a run for its money with its 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s sequential read/write speeds. For reference, the 1TB Samsung 9100 PRO SSD costs $182.99 in Europe right now (~$207), and it has higher random read/write speeds of 2.6M IOPS.

Other specs listed on Amazon include average power consumption of 7W and "the latest TLC 3D CBA NAND technology" for "premium experience" when working or gaming.

WD has not announced the new WD_Black SN8100 yet, so the rest of the specs and details remain a mystery. If the spotted Amazon listing has the correct launch date, the announcement could arrive in the upcoming days or weeks.

Source: @momomo_us on X

