Apple announces new accessibility features for iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and more

Apple devices are about to become a lot more accessible for people with various physical needs. During the Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Apple announced new features aimed at making the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and other devices easier to use. Those include new "accessibility nutrition labels" in the App Store, a new Accessibility Reader, Magnifier for Mac, and more.

Soon, the App Store will provide accessibility labels to clarify what accessibility features are supported in a particular app. These labels will work similarly to privacy labels that show what data an app collects.

Mac is getting a brand-new Magnifier app, which was initially introduced on the iPhone and iPad in 2016. The app connects to your camera (external webcam or your iPhone) and allows zooming in on your surroundings. It also supports customized views with brightness, contrast, color filters, and perspective adjustments.

A new Braille Experience is coming to Mac, iPhone, and iPad. It lets users connect their Braille Screen input devices and launch applications, take notes, perform calculations, and use Live Captions on Braille.

Next is the new Accessibility Reader, a new reading mode that makes text on your screen easier to read with various customization tools and modes, including fonts, colors, spacing, and spoken content. Apple says you will be able to launch Accessibility Reader from any app, and it is built into the Magnifier app on iPhone, iPadOS, and macOS.

Other additions include Live Captions on the Apple Watch and Enhanced View on the Apple Vision Pro. The latter is a special mode that lets you magnify anything in your view and get descriptions of your surroundings. Apple is also preparing updates to Background Sounds, faster Personal Voice (now requires only 10 recorded phrases and works in Spanish), Vehicle Motion Cues on Mac, more customization for Music Haptics, name recognition for those relying on Sound Recognition, and more.

You can find the complete list in a post on the official Apple Newsroom website. All these updates are likely to come with iOS 19 and other software updates that Apple is about to announce next month at WWDC 2025.