Save $400 on ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo with two OLED displays, Core i9, RTX 4060, and 32GB RAM

Laptops are a great productivity tool for those on the go, but the form factor is constrained by just one display. ASUS has a rather unconventional solution to this problem: the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo with two 120Hz OLED displays. It is now available on Amazon with a massive $400 discount.

The ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo has a 14.5-inch 16:10 primary OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2,880 x 1,800 resolution. The second display that sits tilted above the keyboard has a 12.7-inch full-width OLED touchscreen display. It has a meticulously crafted hinge that raises the second display as you open the lid for a more comfortable viewing angle.

Below the keyboard and the second display hides the Intel Core i9-13900H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads with plenty of power for productivity work and gaming. There is also 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and the Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card. While the laptop is primarily positioned for productivity and work, it should also handle modern games at decent settings just fine.

Additional features include a backlit keyboard and a side-mounted trackpad. You also get Windows 11 Home preinstalled and Wi-Fi 6E support for ultra-fast connectivity. As for the battery life, ASUS promises up to 9.5 hours of work from a single charge of the laptop's 76Wh battery.

