Ubisoft shows off Assassin's Creed Shadows' shinobi and samurai gameplay

Among all the first-party games, the Xbox Games Showcase of Microsoft had a surprise look at a Ubisoft title. Assassin's Creed Shadows showed up on stream to reveal its gameplay for the first time, giving fans a look at how the two playstyles of the two protagonists will work; catch it above.

For fans of stealth, parkour, and the nimble gameplay of classic Assassin's Creed games, Naoe delivers that experience. The assassin can utilize the hidden blade, use her dodge-based combat abilities and gadgets, and blend in with peasants to accomplish objectives and complete missions. Meanwhile, Yasuke is essentially a tank. Going into fights head-on as a major damage dealer, he is capable of taking down groups of enemies easily and shrugging off hits without much effort.

Being a single-player title, Assassin's Creed Shadows will offer players the ability to switch between the two protagonists depending on how they want to tackle each mission.

"The game world is dynamic and highly detailed, built with the goal of letting players get lost within it – and as both Naoe and Yasuke, players will have new, unique ways to connect with the beauty that surrounds them," said Ubisoft about this upcoming entry.

Ubisoft is also bringing in new features to the franchise, like changing seasons as time passes in-game and the use of shadows for stealth elements instead of just line of sight and height.

Assassin's Creed Shadows has a November 15 release date, and it is coming out on PC (Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Apple silicon Macs, and Amazon Luna platforms. It's also a part of the Ubisoft Plus Premium subscription service.

Ubisoft has its own streaming event for announcements coming tomorrow, June 10, so expect to see much more of Assassin's Creed Shadows there. See here for when to catch Ubisoft Forward when it kicks off.