The 2024 Xbox Games Showcase was the best one in a long time; here the wrapup

We were promised a lot of great reveals for the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase, and the event certainly had them. Indeed, it might be the best event Microsoft has held in a long time.

We have reported on the official reveals of Doom: The Dark Age and Gears of War: E-Day. We got more info and trailers for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Starfield: Shattered Space, Perfect Dark, Avowed, Age of Mythology Retold, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Fable, and State of Decay 3. Microsoft also announced new versions of its Xbox Series X and S consoles.

Here are some other things that were shown during the event, and you can get more info on the Xbox Wire site.

South of Midnight gameplay trailer - coming in 2025

Compulsion Games showed the first gameplay trailer for its Southern Gothic fantasy game today. It's due out in 2025.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard debut trailer

BioWare will show off gameplay from the next Dragon Age game on June 11, but first, you can check out this cinematic trailer,

FragPunk reveal trailer - coming in 2025

NetEase officially revealed this new take on the 5v5 shooter genre that will be coming to the PC and Xbox in 2025.

New Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater trailer

The full Unreal Engine 5 remake of Konami's Metal Gear Solid 3 looks pretty cool in this new trailer.

New S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl trailer

The long-awaited post-apocalypse first-person shooter is finally getting close to its release on September 5. In the meantime, check out the new trailer.

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatrel Cinematic Trailer - Coming October 8

Blizzard's first expansion for its hit action RPG now has a firm release date of October 8. It also has one of the developer's impressive cinematic trailers.

World of Warcraft: The War Within trailer - Coming August 26

The hit MMO launches the first of a planned trilogy of expansions on August 26, and you can check out a new cinematic trailer.

Atomfall announce trailer - Coming in 2025

Developer Rebellion just announced its latest game, Atomfall. It takes place in Britain after a nuclear event has put a part of the country under quarantine, and you have to survive in this area five years later. It's due in 2025.

