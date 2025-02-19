Save the date: Honor expected to show off AI vision and products

With CES 2025 in the rearview mirror, we set our sights on MWC 2025. It'll feature announcements from lots of tech firms, and more, so it could be a little difficult to keep tabs. One interesting event coming up is Honor's keynote which will outline the Honor ALPHA Plan (its corporate vision) and its latest AI innovations and AI-enabled products across a range of categories.

Through its ALPHA Plan, Honor wants to position itself as a leader in the industry and in AI. It said:

In this transformative era of AI, the ‘HONOR ALPHA Plan’ positions us at the forefront of technological advancement. We aim to build an open-collaborative AI ecosystem with our global partners, creating unprecedented possibilities for the future of AI devices.

Unfortunately, the company has not shared which AI-enable products or innovations it'll be sharing at MWC 2025. If you want to know what the company has done so far then it includes launching phones with AI-capable processors, developing a large language called MagicLM, and more.

If you're interested in watching the event, Honor will be hosting an in-person event. It'll take place at 16:30-17:30 CET, Sunday 2 March 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower Hotel, Avinguda de la Granvia de l’Hospitalet, 144, 08907 Barcelona, Spain.

Anyone attending MWC 2025 can also check out the company's tech at the HONOR Booth at Stand 3H10 in Hall 3 at Fira Gran Via.