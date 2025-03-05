HONOR picks up over 50 awards as it announces AI plan and long device support

The Chinese phone maker, HONOR, has picked up more than 50 media awards this week at MWC 2025, in Barcelona. The company used the event as a vehicle to announce its HONOR ALPHA PLAN, which sets out what it wants to do with AI. It also announced that its high-end phones, starting with the HONOR Magic7 Pro, will be getting 7 years of Android and security updates.

The HONOR media awards that it won were from several well-known tech publications including Android Authority, SoundGuys, Trusted Reviews, Tom's Guide, XDA, Android Police, Android Headlines, and more. HONOR said that its announcements have captured a lot of interest from global media. Be sure to check out Neowin's coverage of the extended device support, its new devices, and the HONOR ALPHA PLAN.

The new products HONOR announced at MWC 2025 include the HONOR MagicBook Pro 14 (an AI PC), the HONOR Pad V9, the HONOR Watch 5 Ultra, and the HONOR Earbuds Open. These devices are coming to international markets this year and are packed with AI functionality, helping the firm reach the first step of the HONOR ALPHA PLAN - the creation of an intelligent phone that uses agentic AI.

It was not only tech journalists visiting the HONOR booth at MWC 2025. Spain's head of state King Felipe VI, along with the Minister of Science and Innovation Diana Morán also showed up. HONOR showed off its new AI Agent to the King, and said he was impressed with the feature that allows the agent to book a restaurant reservation.

MWC 2025 got under way on Monday, March 3. It is set to run until tomorrow, March 6. While we've seen shifts over the years of how tech firms unveil new products, MWC 2025 still attracts a lot of interest thanks to all the product and service announcements made by household names in the industry.