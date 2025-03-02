HONOR lays out a plan to “co-create a new paradigm for civilization”

At MWC 2025, being held in Barcelona, the Chinese smartphone company, HONOR, has laid out its new corporate vision which culminates in the co-creation of a new paradigm for civilization through artificial intelligence. Its vision is called the HONOR ALPHA PLAN and has three main steps which it will try to realize as the appropriate technologies become available.

In the first step, it wants to create an intelligent phone that leverages emerging agentic AI. Agentic AI is an evolution of generative AI that is capable of receiving a query or task and iterating over many steps to achieve the goal. We are seeing this come through with Deep Research offerings from OpenAI, xAI, and Perplexity in their products.

In its second step, HONOR wants to create an AI ecosystem in the physical AI era. This is when AI gets integrated with physical systems such as robots, drones, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Finally, the third step will occur in the artificial general intelligence era. In this step, HONOR “will open human potential boundaries and co-create a new paradigm for civilization.” The language here is less concrete, so we don't know exactly what HONOR has in mind in this stage.

Commenting on the final stage, HONOR CEO, James Li, said:

“In the end, we will open human potential boundaries, and co-create a new paradigm for civilization in the AGI era. You will witness the co-existence between carbon-based life and silicon-based intelligence. This is why all of us need to work together to maximize human potential to embrace an intelligent world.”

In regard to the second step of the plan, HONOR has also announced today that it will invest $10 billion over the next five years to build its AI ecosystem in the physical AI era. It's key to point out that HONOR doesn't intend to do all this alone, it has struck partnerships with Google Cloud, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., CKH Group, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone to work towards its vision.

HONOR seems to be making progress on its first goal of making an intelligent phone. The company said it has been making a personal mobile AI agent. The agent can make table reservations while keeping in mind appointments on HONOR Calendar and traffic information. It says that agentic features like this will arrive internationally in the near future.