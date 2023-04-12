Say goodbye to one of the oldest ways to take screenshots in Windows

Microsoft is about to change one of the oldest methods of taking screenshots in its operating system. The upcoming Windows 11 feature update will change what happens when you press the Print Screen key, the OG of taking screenshots or sending your monitor's content to the clipboard (before GUI-based systems, hitting the Print Screen key would copy what is on your monitor and send to the standard printing port).

After installing Windows 11 22624.1546, pressing the Print Screen key will launch the stock Snipping Tool app instead of taking a screenshot and silently placing it in the clipboard. The feature itself is not new—Microsoft introduced this option in Windows 10 and kept it disabled until now. What is changing is its default state—starting with build 22624.1546, Print Screen serves as a shortcut for the Snipping Tool app (you can also use Win + Shift + S).

Fortunately, Microsoft does not plan to remove the legacy behavior from Windows 11. If you prefer taking screenshots the old way, here is how to revert the change:



Launch the Settings app and go to the Accessibility > Keyboard section.

Find the On-screen keyboard, access keys, and Print screen segment.

Toggle off the Use the Print Screen button to open screen snipping option.



It is worth noting that you should not wait for build 22624.1546 to arrive in the Stable channel to try using the Print Screen key in the new fashion. That option is available in all Windows 10 and 11 versions and is disabled by default. Also, the change won't affect related shortcuts, such as Alt + Print Screen, which lets you take a screenshot of the current app and copy it to the clipboard.

