Xbox April update has a revamped search and a new adjustable active hours option

Microsoft is beginning to roll out another major update to Xbox consoles. Detailed today, the April update carries changes to two aspects of the Xbox software experience: search and active hours.

Following the update, users will find that the console's search page has gotten a revamp. Aside from the new look, the new search offers gallery-style results, filter navigation by using the Left and Right Bumpers, a “search on YouTube” option when inside the Movies & TV tab, and other useful functionalities. As always, users can open search by pressing Y on the Xbox controller, hitting the search button on the dashboard, or using the magnifying glass icon in the Guide.

Next up, active hours on Xbox consoles can now be user adjusted to save energy. Building upon the energy saving changes seen in previous updates, the latest update offers the option to have the console shut down at a specifically scheduled time. This needs the Sleep power option to be selected and it is disabled by default.

"if you have the Sleep power option selected on your Xbox, you can configure your console active hours, which default to “always active” unless you change them," Microsoft explains. "During your selected active hours your Xbox will boot quickly and be available for activities like Remote Play and mobile game installs"

The Xbox April update will begin going out to users today, and should reach everyone within the week.