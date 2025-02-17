Sea of Thieves Season 15 has Ancient Megalodons with powers, new wildlife, and more

Sea of Thieves is heading towards Season 15, and Rare today gave a quick look at some of the most major features that will be included in this content update. Subtitled Wild Things, Season 15 will have two new types of Megalodon to defeat that contain powers, Hunters Call trading company changes, fresh wildlife to liven up the world, and more. Check out the content update video from Rare above.

The new Megalodons are described as Ancient variants, and they come touting some destructive powers to match. The Feared Redmaw will be an extremely aggressive variant that can set fire to ships that it bites. It can also build up its heat and explode near boats to deal a massive amount of damage.

Next, the Barnacled Dread is a Megalodon sporting armor made of coral plates. These have to be shredded away using canons before the ancient being can even start taking damage. Moreover, getting bit by this variant will electrify ships and also cause Ocean Crawlers to appear on the ship decks to battle the crew.

With all the new hunting opportunities, Rare is making the trading company that specializes in hunting a bigger deal in Season 15. This means letting crews be Hunter's Call Emissaries for increased reputation while also embarking on raid and fishing voyages to unlock plenty of themed cosmetic rewards.

In mid-season updates, Rare will deliver other features, such as Wild Boars on islands and throwable Hunting Spears. There's even more ambient wildlife being added, with Rare teasing seagulls, lizards, and jellyfish for later updates.

Sea of Thieves: Season 15 Wild Things launches February 20 across PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 5. Xbox and PC Game Pass members are gaining access on the same day as well.