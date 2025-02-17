Two weeks into launch, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has now passed two million copies sold

Warhorse Studios' second installment of the Kingdom Come saga has now passed another massive sales milestone. The studio today revealed that already two million copies of the game have been sold across all platforms. The medieval Europe-set role-playing experience already celebrated a massive sales landmark on launch day, where it surpassed one million copies, and it doesn't look like the title's popularity is dying down anytime soon.

The company announced the new milestone via a social media post. "Two million copies in under two weeks! A toast to you all for making [Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2] a triumph," it said, and went on to promise more game updates soon.

The February 4 launch across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 saw massive numbers of players flocking to the RPG. On Steam alone, all-time concurrent players peak currently stands at over 250,000 players, showing just how popular the title is on PC. The studio has not shared sales data between the platforms.

Aside from being praised for being a period-authentic RPG with engaging storylines, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's performance across PC and consoles has also been held in high regard. In a recent interview, Warhorse Studios confirmed that the Xbox Series S had helped optimizations for PS5, PS5 Pro, and the Xbox Series X despite being the "weakest of the four" platforms.

Warhorse Studios has major updates and premium expansions planned for the RPG too. This spring, an update will add a barber for further customization of Henry, Hardcore mode for players wanting a more authentic experience, and horse raising. In Summer, Autumn, and Winter of this year, the studio plans to launch one story expansion each to continue Henry's adventures. Read more about these plans here.