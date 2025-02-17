Your Samsung Galaxy smartphone can now unlock more cars

Samsung announced that it has expanded Digital Key to support more car brands. The feature available through the Samsung Wallet app now supports select car models from Volvo and Polestar.

Digital Key has been around since 2022, when the South Korean tech giant combined Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass to launch the Samsung Wallet app for Galaxy devices. It lets you lock, unlock, and start your vehicle without needing its physical key. It works directly from your smartphone and relies on wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, NFC, and UWB (Ultra Wide Band) to connect to your car.

Samsung's Cupertino-based rival offers a similar functionality through Apple Wallet, allowing users to use digital car keys through their iPhone and Apple Watch. Apple launched the digital car keys feature as part of the iOS 14 update in 2020.

Samsung already supports popular car brands, including BMW, MINI, Audi, Genesis, KIA, and Hyundai. The company says Digital Key is compatible with the EAL6+5 certification standards, which offer top-level security for smart devices.

You can manage your car's digital key through the Samsung Wallet app and share it with other users with a compatible device. If your smartphone containing a digital key gets lost or stolen, you can use Samsung Find to lock and delete the key.

Digital Key for compatible Volvo models will start rolling out this month in Europe, North America, Latin America, Australia, Malaysia, and Thailand. For Polestar vehicles, it will roll out this month in Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Samsung is offering support for Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 for starters. The company said it will add more models in the coming future. Meanwhile, Samsung's Digital Key feature is supported on several high-end devices in the Galaxy S series, Note series, and Z series foldable devices.