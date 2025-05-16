Sea of Thieves Season 16 has portable cannons, skeleton mercenaries, and more

Rare is just about ready to ship its latest major content update to Sea of Thieves. The long-supported pirate adventure game is set to receive a bunch of new features as a part of Season 16, including a portable cannon that blows up, skeleton allies that are smarter and more reliable, fresh voyages, and more. Check out the season trailer above.

Starting with the brand-new weapon, the Cannon of Rage is a new type of item that players can find half buried on islands. Once dug up, it can be taken around just like a loot chest and then set up on land or on a ship to function as a fully functional cannon. Everything from standard and special cannonballs to daredevil players can be fired from these, from what we can see from the trailer.

There is a downside for these portable cannons compared to the fixed ones found on islands or ships. Continuously firing cannonballs, or taking damage, will slowly overheat the Cannon of Rage. If it isn't cooled down with a bucket of water, the entire device will blow up and set fire to everything around it, while also destroying the cannon.

Also found half-buried on islands are Mercenary Skeletons. These will help any crew that digs them up by scouting out buried treasure, carrying loot, and even helping out with fights. These special skeletons can even be revived after death to keep them under the crew's service.

The season will also have two new Reaper's Bones voyages for uncovering ancient secrets and even finding ways to break open the seals on Reaper's Chests to make a skeleton spawner for your crew. Being a new season, Rare is bringing fresh free and paid battle passes, new cosmetic options, more skeleton curse customizations, and more.

Sea of Thieves Season 16: Reapers Rule is launching on May 22 across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms alongside Game Pass. The complete changelog should land just as the update hits the title too.