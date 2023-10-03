Seagate announces new internal SSDs made for the Sony PlayStation 5 console

Seagate already makes a number of storage products for consoles. That includes external hard drives for Sony's PlayStation consoles. It also makes external hard drives and SSDs for Microsoft's Xbox consoles, along with expansion memory cards for the Xbox Series X and S.

Today, Seagate announced its first internal solid-state drives made especially for a game console. The company has revealed the Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSDs products which were developed specifically for Sony's latest console.

Seagate states:

Delivering sequential read speeds of up to 7300 MB/s, the Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD catalyzes PCIe Gen4 power with transfer rates up to two times faster than PCIe Gen3 SSDs. The drive is built with a Seagate-validated E18 controller and 3D TLC NAND to provide advanced speed and durability for console gaming. With a minimalistic heatsink that was designed to seamlessly fit the PlayStation 5 console, the SSD maximizes gaming performance and protects the drive’s storage from thermal throttling. With simple installation, gamers can play PlayStation 5 games directly from the drive.

The new Seagate PS5 SSDs should also last a long, long time. They support a 1.8M MTBF (mean time between failures) rating. It should last up to 2,550 TBW (total bytes written). In addition, Seagate will protect the people who purchase these drives with a limited five-year warranty.

The Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD should be available to purchase right now. The 1TB edition will cost $99.99 while the 2TB model will set you back $149.99.

Sony recently released a new software update for the PlayStation 5 console. Among many new features and improvements, the update increased the upper limit of SSD storage for the console from 4TB to 8TB.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.