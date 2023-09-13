New PS5 update expands SSD capacity to 8TB, adds new accessibility, audio, social features

Sony has today announced the release of a new update for PlayStation 5, which brings new features and improvements to the console. Rolling out globally, the update also includes features that were previously part of the beta build released earlier in the summer.

The new update brings support for PS Remote Play on more Android devices. It also adds new voice command options (only in the US and the UK) and new PS app enhancements, allowing to react to messages with emojis and see a preview of someone’s Share Screen before joining the party on PS App.

Here’s the detailed changelog shared by Sony:

PS Remote Play support on additional Android devices PS Remote Play allows you to stream games from your PS5 or PS4 console to another device – including smartphones and tablets (iOS and Android), PCs and Mac – over the internet or through your home network. This provides you with more options to enjoy your favorite games even when you’re away from the living room.*

Starting today, the PS Remote Play app will be available on devices running Android TV OS 12.**

Here are the verified devices so far: Chromecast with Google TV (4K model) BRAVIA XR A95L model

To use Remote Play on these devices, search for the PS Remote Play app on your Android device to download and install the app.

To learn more about PS Remote Play, visit PlayStation.com. New Voice Command options (U.S. and U.K. limited release) Voice Command has been improved. Say “Hey PlayStation, help” to activate Help content. You can now navigate between help content pages using Voice Command. Say “Hey PlayStation, what’s new?” and you can now check for new PS5 features and see the current PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup.

Note: Voice Command (Preview) is currently available in English for PS5 players with accounts registered to the U.S. and U.K. New PS App enhancements Later this month, we’ll also gradually roll out some new features for PS App globally, on iOS and Android. Just like the PS5 console updates, you’ll be able to react to messages with emojis and see a preview of someone’s Share Screen before joining the party on PS App.

As mentioned, the update also includes features from the latest PS5 beta, including using a second DualSense controller for assistance and new audio options that allow 3D Audio powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech. In addition, PS5 players will now have new ways to connect with other players and customize their multiplayer sessions. SSD capacity has also been expanded to 8TB.

If you're looking for PS5 compatible SSDs, we've been tracking the pricing, of which have decreased even more since the end of July, when we first published: check them out here.