Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

5TB Seagate Game Drive for PS5 External HDD is back to its lowest price on Amazon

Neowin · with 0 comments

Seagate Game Drive for PS5 External HDD

Looking to keep your PS5 console game-ready for the upcoming gaming season? You may be glad to know that the 5TB Seagate Game Drive External HDD is available for a 13% discount, and has dropped to its lowest price on Amazon (purchase link provided below). Upcoming game releases like Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Ghost of Yōtei, Elden Ring Nightreign, GTA VI, and more, make it an ideal time to expand your console storage. The officially Sony-licensed Seagate Game Drive External HDD is designed to offer seamless integration and optimal gameplay performance.

The lowest price is applicable on the 5TB variant of the Seagate Game Drive External HDD with Blue LED. You can easily store all of your games on the drive and port it over to your PS5 console whenever you are game-ready. With a massive storage capacity of 5TB, you can store almost all the games that you want, eliminating the need to delete or re-download games.

Seagate 5TB Game Drive External HDD

The Seagate 5TB Game Drive External HDD is very portable (measures 18-inch) and easy to carry. It features USB 3.2 Gen 1 port connectivity offering full speed gaming. According to Sony, you can store 60+ PS5 games, considering the games are of average size of 60GB. This Seagate 5TB Game Drive External HDD is compatible with the PS4 console as well.

We also have other SSD deals from Western Digital, and Samsung, that you can check out. For hard disk drive deals, you can head over to our HDD deals section.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
Get Prime (SNAP), Prime Video, Audible Plus or Kindle / Music Unlimited. Free for 30 days.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
Windsurf Wave 2
Next Article

Windsurf Wave 2 now memorizes your preferred coding styles for its suggestion

Sonos Arc Soundbar
Previous Article

Sonos Arc soundbar, Onkyo NR6100 7.2 AV receiver with Dolby Atmos and more are lowest priced

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment