Sign up for the Arc Raiders closed alpha starting June 29 and check out the new trailer now

A few weeks ago, developer Embark announced some changes in gameplay for its upcoming sci-fi shooter Arc Raiders. The game, which was first announced at the 2021 Game Awards, is finally letting outside gamers check it out very soon.

Embark is now letting players sign up for the Arc Raiders closed alpha test on its Steam page, which will begin on June 29 and last through July 3. However, the players who will get accepted into the closed alpha will have to sign an NDA, which means we won't get any info on how it plays.

However, Embark did release a new trailer to announce the closed alpha test, which does show off some in-engine gameplay via Unreal Engine 5. The trailer shows the gameplay changes that were previously announced. Arc Raiders was first revealed as a PvE game, as players would fight against AI robots in a post-apocalypse world.

Now it will be a PvPvE game, as players will have to deal with other players in addition to the robots. There's no word on when Arc Raiders will be released, but it will launch on the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S and X platforms.

Embark, which has several former members of DICE that worked on the Battlefield games for EA, is also working on a second game, the multiplayer shooter The Finals. It held a closed beta test for the game a few months ago, and now Embark is in the middle of its second closed beta, which will run until June 21.

You still have time to sign up and get invited to the closed beta on Steam before it ends in a few days. While there is some new content like new weapons, skins, and cosmetics in this second beta, most of the changes will be "under the hood".

The Finals got a lot of attention back in March for its highly destructible environments and fast gameplay. Hopefully, this second closed beta will be a big stepping stone for the official open launch of The Finals very soon.