The ultra-destructible FPS The Finals gets demoed in player videos ahead of closed beta

Later today, March 7, developer Embark Studios, made up of mostly ex-DICE Battlefield team members, will launch a closed beta for its upcoming free-to-play first-person shooter The Finals. Ahead of the beta launch, lots of game media outlets and streamers posted videos on Monday showing them playing the closed beta assets and based on those clips, this game could be a huge hit.

The back story of The Finals is that it's set in the near future, where people can enter virtual environments to play in arena shooting matches, with realistic urban environments. The big gameplay feature in The Finals is that most of the levels' buildings and structures can be blown apart, thanks to a server-based system that allows everyone in the game to experience the destruction.

Aside from the sheer amount of destructible content, The Finals also has some interesting game show-like features. For example, when your player character gets "killed" it explodes in a shower of gold coins. There's some constant chatter from some unseen commentators as well. There are also some interesting devices to use like a glue gun that creates huge bubbles of glue that can be used for defense or to get into normally inaccessible places.

There are also some different game modes like Cash Out. You have to escort boxes of cash to deposit points in the map, but the other team is trying to stop you and take your cash. The winning team is the one who deposits the most cash at the end of the match.

The open beta will include two maps: Monaco and Seoul, South Korea, along with a practice mode. You can customize your character's appearance with a ton of cosmetic items. You can sign up for the closed beta on The Finals' Steam page. It will last for at least two weeks. The final version of the game is due to launch sometime in 2023.