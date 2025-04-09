SmartThings gets a new update with support for Matter 1.4 and other improvements

Samsung has announced an update for its smart home platform, SmartThings, bringing new features and improvements that Samsung says "deliver a more convenient and seamlessly connected lifestyle for users."

This latest update adds support for Matter 1.4, the newest version of the smart home standard (which launched last November, following the release of Matter 1.3). It expands device compatibility to include water heaters, heat pumps, solar panels, and battery storage systems. The update also improves multi-admin capabilities, network infrastructure, and energy management features.

Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings at Samsung Electronics, commented on the update:

SmartThings’ latest update represents our ongoing efforts to make the smart home more intuitive, connected and personalized. We’re excited to continue pushing the boundaries of smart home innovation by empowering users through enhanced personalization and automation, including sleep wellness.

Another major feature is Samsung Health integration, which makes your sleep environment smarter. If you're using a Galaxy device, especially one paired with a Galaxy Watch or the new Galaxy Ring, SmartThings can now track your sleep and wake times and automatically adjust your environment.

Automation routines have also been improved. You can now set them to run on recurring schedules: weekly, monthly, or even annually. Want the lights to switch to a party color every time it's someone's birthday? That is now possible.

Plus, if you have a 2025 Samsung TV, SmartThings routines are now integrated with Samsung TV Plus. This lets you include entertainment preferences in your smart home setup, like switching to a specific channel at a preset time.

For in-home communication, SmartThings is adding a broadcasting feature that lets you send voice messages across connected speakers in the house.

The Calm Onboarding system, which simplifies the setup of new devices, is also getting an upgrade. It will now support more third-party smart devices, not just Samsung's own. This feature will roll out in Korea first, with plans to expand to other countries later on.