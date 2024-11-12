Google's upcoming smart home widget could put AI on your home screen

If you own many smart home devices, you know how overwhelming it is trying to manage them all from the Google Home app. Google seems to have a solution in the works: a new widget that could use AI to give you a quick summary of your smart home’s status right on your home screen.

Thanks to an APK teardown, Android Authority has found a new widget in the works called “Home Summary.” This isn’t just any widget—it’s likely using AI to give you an instant overview of your home, like a mini-report right on your screen. Instead of opening the app and browsing through everything, this widget would let you see your home’s main details at a glance, which might include updates on temperature, lighting, or even device status.

This AI-powered summary could be helpful, especially for those who want the app to keep them in the loop without all the back-and-forth checking.

The Google Home app has really stepped it up lately, making it way easier to manage your smart home. It’s not just a simple control hub anymore; it’s now more customizable and intuitive. New features let you organize your devices by grouping them into “Spaces,” so similar items like lights, cameras, and climate controls are neatly categorized—much simpler to find and manage at a glance.

You can now check multiple Nest camera feeds from the app, which makes keeping an eye on things a lot smoother. There’s also better support for smart locks and other connected devices.

Android users are getting some visual perks, too. The app now supports Material You theming, syncing colors with your wallpaper, making everything look more cohesive across your device. Upcoming features like the long-awaited search bar are a big relief, making it easier to find your smart home devices quickly.