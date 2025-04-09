Save a massive $330 on this 7000MB/s+ 8TB WD_BLACK SN850X SSD on Amazon

Large-sized SSDs with high speeds can be very expensive, with some models reaching just south of $1,000. However, with this deal from WD, you can score a high-performance NVMe SSD with a whopping 8TB of space for only $549.99, which saves you $330 or 38% off the list price.

At $549.99, the SN850X offers just $73 per terabyte (or 7c per gigabyte), which makes it an attractive option for those who need the most storage in a single disk. Besides having a lot of space for all your data, the SN850X is no slouch. Being a PCIe Gen4 SSD, it can operate at speeds of up to 7,200 MB/s, which also makes it DirectStorage compatible for PCs with modern graphics cards (faster loading times).

The drive operates at 7,200 MB/s sequential read and 6,600 MB/s sequential write speeds. Random read-write speeds are rated for 1,200,000 input-output operations per second.

The SN850X uses TLC memory chips, and it is rated for 4,800 TBW of endurance or 1.8 million hours of mean-time between failures. It is also equipped with 2GB of DDR4 DRAM cache, which lowers latencies and speeds up read/write operations, especially for frequently accessed files.

If your motherboard has no built-in heatsink for fast SSDs, you can opt for the SN850X with a heatsink. It is slightly more expensive, but it is still available with a big discount.

