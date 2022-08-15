Snapchat announces new features for its 1 million Snapchat+ users

Snapchat+ users are getting new features as the subscription hits more than 1 million subscribers. In a press release today, Snapchat disclosed its “Summer Drop” features exclusive to its premium members.

One of the first additions is that Snapchat+ users will have highlighted replies to stories of content creators and celebrities on Snapchat, otherwise known as the “Snap Stars” This will differentiate the subscriber's replies from replies of non-subscribers.

Other features focus more on customizable visuals. Subscribers can now change the home screen icon for their Snapchat application, ditching the icon of its bright yellow.

Users can also customize what emoji their friends see when they open a snap. So, where friends of a non-subscriber would see a red, purple, or blue shape outline, subscribers' friends can see the emoji selected by the user besides their avatar.

Snapchat+ users can also get unique Bitmoji backgrounds available exclusively to them.

Snapchat+ launched earlier this year in June for $3.99/month. The subscription is now available to residents in the U.S., Canada, the UK, New Zealand, Germany, India, France, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Denmark, Israel, Switzerland, and many others.