Snapchat will show you a special Story on International Friendship Day

Snapchat has baked something for International Friendship Day which is due this weekend. The social media company announced it will celebrate the occasion by offering personalized throwbacks to the users on July 30.

Users will see a special Story in the app featuring memorable moments with their close friends. "Qualifying Snapchatters will find a special Story made just for them and their besties just a swipe up from the camera," the company said in a blog post.

However, it didn't specify what criteria it's considering to label users as "qualifying Snapchatters" who will see a personalized story. Snapchat's latest update for Android and iOS brings some International Friendship Day Lenses and creative tools. Speaking of which, you also can try out over 20 Snapchat Lenses added to Microsoft Teams for Work through a collaboration.

The stories section in the Snapchat app will also showcase advice from Snap Star Tinx (aka Christina Najjar) whose content revolves around dating, relationships, and mental health. Christina rose to popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic with her TikTok videos and she has authored the New York Times bestseller The Shift.

Sharing some metrics about the platform, Snapchat revealed its users on average create over 5 billion Snaps per day "to express themselves, live in the moment, and share their unique perspectives." Furthermore, Snapchat users talk for over 900 million minutes per day on average and share Memories around 280 million times per day.

In recent news, Snapchat users with a public profile can now take advantage of Linktree support in the app. Also, the app's paid tier Snapchat+ crossed 4 million users within the first year of its launch. Speaking of generative AI, it was reported that Snap Inc. is working on a technique to reduce the time AI-powered art creators take to generate images.