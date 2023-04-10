Microsoft Teams adds over 20 Snapchat Lenses for some goofy fun in meetings

One of Snapchat's biggest and most popular features is its Lenses, which give people who use the social networking app some different backgrounds and visual effects. Today, Microsoft announced a new collaboration with Snapchat in its Microsoft Teams for Work video meetings.

Starting this week, Microsoft's blog says that over 20 Snapchat Lenses will be available to use in Teams for Work. Microsoft's blog post stated:

Lenses give you an easy way to show your personality or mood—from silly to sweet—through the power of AR. There are Lenses that make you look like a cartoon character, Lenses that add quirky backgrounds like Airy Sparkles to your video feed, and Lenses that let you show up as a Fungi, or... “fun guy?” With so many options to choose from, it's easy to find a Lens that suits your personality and sense of humor.

People who want to add one of these Lenses to their Teams video can do the following before a meeting begins:

First, click on the Video Effects selection, and then More Video Effects .

selection, and then . You can then scroll down through the Filters category, and then click the Snapchat selection.

category, and then click the selection. You can then browse through all the Snapchat Lenses selections and pick your favorite. You can then click Join Now to enter the meeting.

You can also switch to a Snapchat Lens while a meeting is in progress with this method

Click on the More selection on top of the screen, then click on Video Effects .

selection on top of the screen, then click on . You can then scroll down through the Filters category, and then click the Snapchat selection.

category, and then click the selection. You can then pick your favorite Lens and then either click Preview to check it on yourself before you go live or simply click Apply to put the Lens on immediately.

This is for the current "classic" version of Microsoft Teams and not for the recently announced new Teams that's currently in public preview.