Here's how you can restore the Twitter bluebird icon on Android

By now, and if you still use Twitter, you will have been updated to the new X logo in your Android phone. The bluebird is gone and it is now replaced with a black icon with the white X that may, or may not be trademarked by Microsoft and/or Meta.

Aside from the other impulsive decisions made by Musk this week, such as forcing everyone on to the dark mode of Twitter and removing the option to switch back to the light theme, only to reverse that decision hours later by restoring access to it; the light theme is no longer the default theme of Twitter.

It's clear that not everyone is a fan of the rebranding, as earlier this week an extension for Chrome became available that restores the Twitter bluebird branding. Happily, it is also possible with a few steps to restore the bluebird icon on your Android as well.

Posting for no particular reason, but if you're using Microsoft Launcher on your Android, you can change the name and icon of apps



Just press and hold the app icon on your home screen and go to Edit Icon pic.twitter.com/HjdvKCR5lp — Jen Gentleman 🌺 (@JenMsft) July 28, 2023

For it to work you'll need to be using a Home launcher like Nova, or as JenMsft pointed out above, Microsoft Launcher does the trick as well.

Before we start you should search for a Twitter icon that you like, and save it locally on your phone. For example, hiclipart has several different Twitter logos that you can download for free with no hassle.

In Nova you can follow the steps below:

Long press the X app icon on your Home screen Tap on the pencil in the dialog that opens Tap on the X logo that you don't want This opens a page that lets you select a new icon from different sources Tap on Gallery apps Tap on Gallery (if you saved as image) and select it from your pictures gallery Tap on Files (if you downloaded via Chrome) and select the icon In Nova you can even update the App label from X to Twitter if you want

I have also screenshot the whole process, which you can view below.

In my example I am using Nova launcher, I also have Microsoft Launcher and long pressing an app icon works in the same way. Let me know in the comments if you decided to revert to the blue bird Twitter branding, but also do comment if the steps to change the icon is different on your device, to help fellow readers.

Side note: If you install Microsoft Launcher, you can also enable the Bing daily wallpaper. For it to work just set it as default Home and/or lockscreen, after that you don't even have to set Microsoft Launcher as the default Home launcher.