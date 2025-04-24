Sony's Ghost of Yotei gets an October launch date, special editions detailed

Last year, Sucker Punch revealed that it is working on a sequel to the 2020-released Feudal Japan-set RPG Ghost of Tsushima. After months of waiting, fans finally received a release date for the highly anticipated project today. Sony and Sucker Punch have now attached an October 5, 2025 launch for Ghost of Yotei. Check out the brand-new trailer above, which has some more gameplay snippets from the title.

The developer also revealed that pre-orders for the upcoming entry will begin on May 2, and alongside the standard edition, two more special editions are incoming. All pre-orders are getting some bonuses too, which include a unique in-game mask and seven PSN avatars featuring concept art.

The Ghost of Yotei standard edition will come in at $69.99, with both retail and digital versions being available.

For those in the dark, here's how the studio describes the new entry's setting:

Sixteen years ago in the heart of Ezo (called Hokkaido in present day), a gang of outlaws known as the Yōtei Six took everything from Atsu. They killed her family and left her for dead, pinned to a burning ginkgo tree outside her home. But Atsu survived. She learned to fight, to kill, and to hunt, and after years away she has returned to her home with a list of six names: The Snake, The Oni, The Kitsune, The Spider, The Dragon, and Lord Saito.

Hopping over to the Digital Deluxe Edition of Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch is including several in-game goodies to grab in this $79.99 version. This includes a special armor set, alternate dyes, a unique horse color and saddle, a charm, and even early unlock of maps to find statues in the world for upgrading skills.

Meanwhile, the Ghost of Yotei Collector's Edition will come in at $249.99. Alongside all previous goodies, this physical-only version will carry a replica of Atsu's Ghost mask, Atsu’s sash containing the names of the six individuals that she hunts, a themed sword guard (Tsuba), as well as a pouch of coins. Other grabs in the bundle include instructions to play Zeni Hajiki, an in-game activity; foldable papercraft; and art cards featuring in-game elements and key art.

"We think this is the best Collector’s Edition we’ve ever produced, and we can’t wait for you to get your hands on it on October 2," added Sucker Punch.