Microsoft explains benefits of why it will soon prompt M365 files be backed up to OneDrive

Microsoft this week made a major announcement for IT admins and system administrators via the Microsoft 365 message center. The tech giant has notified that it will soon begin prompting "eligible" users about backing up their Microsoft 365 app files, mainly Excel, Word, and PowerPoint, to OneDrive.

The message also adds details about when the preview starts and when the move hits general availability. From the looks of it, it does not appear to be too far away as the public preview is set for "mid-March 2025" which means Microsoft will likely start prompting such users next week onwards.

It says:

Eligible users will be prompted in the Message Bar below the toolbar in Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft PowerPoint for Windows desktops to enroll in OneDrive Known Folder Move (KFM). Users will be able to select the folders to back up in Microsoft OneDrive. When this will happen: Public Preview: We will begin rolling out mid-March 2025 and expect to complete by early April 2025. General Availability (Worldwide): We will begin rolling out early April 2025 and expect to complete by early May 2025. .... No action required. The feature will be enabled automatically for eligible users. If KFM is blocked in your organization, the message will not be displayed. If an organization has blocked KFM, we will honor that and not display the message to the organization's users.

Microsoft, in its documentation, had already explained the advantages of OneDrive known folder move (KFM). It says:

There are two primary advantages of moving or redirecting Windows known folders (Desktop, Documents, Pictures, Screenshots, and Camera Roll) to Microsoft OneDrive for the users in your domain: Your users can continue using the folders they're familiar with. They don't have to change their daily work habits to save files to OneDrive.

Saving files to OneDrive backs up your users' data in the cloud and gives them access to their files from any device. For these reasons, we recommend moving (redirecting) known folders to OneDrive if you're an enterprise or large organization.

However, in the new M365 message, the company has added some more points as to how KFM can help users. First and foremost, Microsoft has pointed out Copilot support. Aside from that, it has also mentioned easy collaboration, easy access remotely, as well as additional security and protection from data loss. It says:

When users are enrolled in KFM, the files in their enrolled folder benefit from the advantages of cloud files: Copilot support: Files are Copilot-enabled, making it simple and intuitive to access and leverage Copilot.

Easy collaboration: Cloud files enable sharing, commenting, and easy collaboration, with AutoSave ensuring changes are frequently and consistently saved.

Access from anywhere: Cloud files can be accessed from Windows, Mac, the web, iOS, and Android with synchronized changes.

Increased security and compliance: Enterprises can increase security and compliance, because all cloud files are subject to default classification, labeling, and protection (CLP) policies and auto-labeling.

Backup: Protection from data loss due to device failure.

Access to cloud-specific features like AutoSave and Version History

After enrolling, users can access their files in the known folders in File Explorer or OneDrive.

If you have access, you can find the message on the M365 message center under message ID "MC1024398".