Spotify shuts down rumors about Spotify Premium getting ads

Everything these days seems tied to a subscription. Sure, if you want to test the waters or don't mind a barrage of ads, the free tier is always available. But to enjoy the content without any interruptions, you need to subscribe to a paid plan.

Spotify, the music streaming giant, has been in the news recently due to a rumor suggesting that Premium users were hearing ads that shouldn't be there in the first place. The speculation claimed that once Spotify's Music Pro/Hi-Fi/Supremium tier launches—dubbed as the "Deluxe" plan—it would begin pushing ads even to Premium users.

Although the company confirmed that the issue was a bug and that Premium users would soon have the ad-free music-listening experience restored, that wasn't enough to keep the rumors quiet.

Now, addressing the situation through their official X (formerly Twitter) account, Spotify has shared a post dismissing the claims about ads coming to the Premium plan. They reaffirmed that the Premium tier is and will always remain ad-free.

There is a rumor circulating that Spotify is putting ads into premium music listening. This rumor is false. Premium music listening is and will remain ad-free. — Spotify (@Spotify) April 8, 2025

Despite the clarification, Spotify's official account is still responding to rumors about the Premium plan getting ads.

Last year, information about a "Deluxe" plan emerged straight from Spotify CEO Daniel Ek. He confirmed that this Deluxe Spotify plan will offer higher quality audio, granular controls, and additional perks over the already available Premium plan. He also said in the interview that the Deluxe plan could cost $5 more than the Premium plan. Considering that, the Deluxe plan could cost around $17-$18 per month.